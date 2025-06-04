Sign up
Previous
Photo 877
Tranquil times
Lovely water lilies on a calm pond with a single visiting duck. It was a peaceful scene but benefited from the BeFunky treatment.
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
country
,
cambridge
,
“water
,
park”
,
“milton
,
lilies”
katy
ace
I bet it was pretty in its original form, but you have transposed into a beautiful piece of art with this processing
June 4th, 2025
