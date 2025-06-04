Previous
Tranquil times by lizgooster
Photo 877

Tranquil times

Lovely water lilies on a calm pond with a single visiting duck. It was a peaceful scene but benefited from the BeFunky treatment.
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
katy ace
I bet it was pretty in its original form, but you have transposed into a beautiful piece of art with this processing
June 4th, 2025  
