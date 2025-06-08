Sign up
Previous
Photo 882
The old and the new
Lovely visit to the British Museum today with Ellie and Jo, one of my oldest friends. The museum is packed with antiquities and also this impressive piece of modern architecture in the covered courtyard.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
3
0
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
london
,
history
,
museum”
,
“british
katy
ace
a very interesting edit for this one Liz
June 8th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I like the edit.
June 8th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Great edit
June 8th, 2025
