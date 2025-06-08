Previous
The old and the new by lizgooster
The old and the new

Lovely visit to the British Museum today with Ellie and Jo, one of my oldest friends. The museum is packed with antiquities and also this impressive piece of modern architecture in the covered courtyard.
Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
katy ace
a very interesting edit for this one Liz
June 8th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I like the edit.
June 8th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Great edit
June 8th, 2025  
