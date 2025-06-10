Previous
The heart of a rose by lizgooster
The heart of a rose

I can’t resist stopping to gaze at roses growing in gardens and this one, on a bush that is veritably festooned with blooms, is no exception. It seems that rose season is well and truly here, which is joyful. 🌹
Liz Gooster

Beautifully captured Love the way it fills the frame!
June 10th, 2025  
