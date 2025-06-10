Sign up
Photo 883
The heart of a rose
I can’t resist stopping to gaze at roses growing in gardens and this one, on a bush that is veritably festooned with blooms, is no exception. It seems that rose season is well and truly here, which is joyful. 🌹
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
883
photos
45
followers
30
following
241% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
10th June 2025 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
rose
,
summer
katy
ace
Beautifully captured Love the way it fills the frame!
June 10th, 2025
