Photo 884
Calm reflections
Lovely green leaves doubled up in this gorgeously clear water at Fowlmere Bird Reserve this morning, on a walk and talk session with one of my wonderful clients.
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
0
365
iPhone 15
11th June 2025 10:12am
nature
water
trees
