Previous
Calm reflections by lizgooster
Photo 884

Calm reflections

Lovely green leaves doubled up in this gorgeously clear water at Fowlmere Bird Reserve this morning, on a walk and talk session with one of my wonderful clients.
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
242% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact