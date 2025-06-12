Previous
Golden iris by lizgooster
Photo 885

Golden iris

I used to think irises were only purple-blue but I’ve seen lots of different colours the last few years.
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
June 12th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
June 12th, 2025  
