Photo 886
Portrait gallery
Relaxing with my friend Fiona (and my friend Rohays, off camera) in the 4th floor bar of the National Portrait Gallery. We’d just visited the current Munch exhibition, which we all really enjoyed.
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
portrait
,
friends
,
london
,
portraits
,
“national
,
gallery”
