Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 887
Helenka with vase
A lovely portrait of a young girl, seen on our visit to the National Portrait Gallery. The artist is Stanislaw Wyspianksi. I found the colours and the innocent young girl, absorbed in the flowers, just captivating.
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
888
photos
44
followers
30
following
243% complete
View this month »
881
882
883
884
885
886
887
888
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
13th June 2025 7:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
london
,
art
Susan Wakely
ace
A charming portrait.
June 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close