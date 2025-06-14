Previous
Helenka with vase by lizgooster
Helenka with vase

A lovely portrait of a young girl, seen on our visit to the National Portrait Gallery. The artist is Stanislaw Wyspianksi. I found the colours and the innocent young girl, absorbed in the flowers, just captivating.
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
Susan Wakely ace
A charming portrait.
June 18th, 2025  
