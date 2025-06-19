Previous
Liberty and Pride by lizgooster
Photo 889

Liberty and Pride

Liberty of London is such a beautiful building and it has an extra dash of colour at the moment with its Pride flag. As it’s such an old store I thought the oil painting effect from BeFunky was appropriate.
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
243% complete

Photo Details

