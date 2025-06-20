Previous
Looking up - pastel leaves by lizgooster
Looking up - pastel leaves

In a gap between meetings in London yesterday I toook a break in Green Park. Lying un the shade of the trees it was very joyful to look up through the bright green leaves of the trees at the dazzling blue sky. A bit of a spruce up with Befunky.
Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
