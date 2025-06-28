Previous
Next
Taking it easy by lizgooster
Photo 896

Taking it easy

My dad on a deckchair while we ate homemade scones with jam and clotted cream on a very hot June Sunday. I hope I look as fit and healthy as he does when I am 86!
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
246% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact