Previous
Stick Library by lizgooster
Photo 895

Stick Library

Not a common sight in my experience! So I thought I’d share and ask if anyone had seen anything similar. This one is in Milton Country Park, not too far from where I live.
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
245% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact