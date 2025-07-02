Sign up
Previous
Photo 899
Variations on a theme
The rose garden at Anglesey Abbey in full bloom. I love it there.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
roses
,
anglesey abbey
