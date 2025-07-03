Sign up
Photo 900
Rock, paper … scissors!
A fun display at Anglesey Abbey to go with their exhibition on tailoring.
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
cambridge
,
ellie
,
abbey"
,
"anglesey
