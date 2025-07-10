Sign up
Photo 903
Feeling prickly
I’m sure I’ve posted photos of these spiky flowers before - Mediterranean Sea Holly, apparently. But they are so striking I couldn’t resist posting them again, with a bit of BeFunky magic to ring the changes.
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Susan Wakely
ace
I love seeing these. A great edit.
July 10th, 2025
katy
ace
Interesting to see them like this, but I bet they’re fascinating without the edit as well
July 10th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous image and processing.
July 10th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
July 10th, 2025
