Photo 905
Purple prickles
I gather this is a cardoon. You can’t get a sense of scale here, but this is an impressively large plant - taller than me! I’ve seen a few in the area.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
15th July 2025 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
plants
,
summer
,
cardoon
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
July 16th, 2025
