Previous
Purple prickles by lizgooster
Photo 905

Purple prickles

I gather this is a cardoon. You can’t get a sense of scale here, but this is an impressively large plant - taller than me! I’ve seen a few in the area.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
247% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
July 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact