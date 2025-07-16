Previous
Goodness, gracious, great balls of ... hydrangea by lizgooster
Photo 906

Goodness, gracious, great balls of ... hydrangea

Inspired by @monikozi and her recent photo of a lovely tobacco flower, I decided to give this one a b/w makeover
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
248% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
This really stands out on a black background.
July 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact