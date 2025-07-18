Previous
Poppies by lizgooster
Poppies

Treated myself to a trip to the Royal Academy to see the Anselm Kiefer/Vincent Van Gogh exhibition. Both are artists I admire and the display was small but exquisite. Enjoyed it a lot and was surprised by the parallels between the two.
Liz Gooster

katy ace
Terrific detail of the texture in their paintings!
July 18th, 2025  
