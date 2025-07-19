Previous
Waiting
Waiting

It’s Ellie’s birthday next week, and as part of her celebrations, she is having her first ever sleepover tonight. She has been so excited! Here she is waiting at the window for the first arrival.
katy ace
Such a sweet shot of her and I love that backward glance. FAV
