Photo 910
Taking Liberties
Not quite sure what it’s doing there, but this arresting house made of quilts is currently on display in Liberty’s on London’s Regent Street.
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
0
0
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
910
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
22nd July 2025 11:43am
Tags
of
,
london
,
“public
,
art”
,
london”
,
“liberty’s
