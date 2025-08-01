Previous
Stuck in a good book by lizgooster
Stuck in a good book

Ellie in our local cafe with a new book she was given for her birthday. We agreed we’d have 10 minutes quiet reading time, me with my book, Ellie with hers. It was very peaceful!
Liz Gooster

I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter
