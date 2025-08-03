Previous
From little acorns … by lizgooster
Photo 918

From little acorns …

Feels early in the year to be seeing them but I guess nature is slowly readying herself for autumn.
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
katy ace
Fascinating to see them at this stage of development
August 5th, 2025  
Felicity Macdonald-Smith
The conkers are growing nicely too!
August 5th, 2025  
