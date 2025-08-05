Previous
Sunny day by lizgooster
Photo 921

Sunny day

Along the canal near where my sister and her family live there is a fun installation of the solar system, with the cosmic distances marked out proportionally along the edge. This is the sunspot!
5th August 2025

Liz Gooster

