Photo 921
Sunny day
Along the canal near where my sister and her family live there is a fun installation of the solar system, with the cosmic distances marked out proportionally along the edge. This is the sunspot!
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
canal
,
somerset
,
ellie
