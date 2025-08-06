Previous
Learning from the best by lizgooster
Learning from the best

Ellie said she wanted to learn cricket so my niece and her fiancé gave her a cricket set for her birthday. My brother-in-law is a former pro cricketer, now an umpire, so he gave her some practice this morning!
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer
Diana ace
Fabulous action shot! How wonderful for Ellie to be coached privately 🏏
August 6th, 2025  
