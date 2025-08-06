Sign up
Previous
Photo 920
Learning from the best
Ellie said she wanted to learn cricket so my niece and her fiancé gave her a cricket set for her birthday. My brother-in-law is a former pro cricketer, now an umpire, so he gave her some practice this morning!
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
1
0
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
920
photos
45
followers
30
following
252% complete
913
914
915
916
917
918
919
920
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
6th August 2025 10:50am
Tags
cricket
,
somerset
,
ellie
Diana
ace
Fabulous action shot! How wonderful for Ellie to be coached privately 🏏
August 6th, 2025
