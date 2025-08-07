Sign up
Photo 923
Plant tagging?
This shade of blue looks too bright to be natural, especially as the rest of the plant is so brown and faded. I wonder if a graffiti artist gave it a quick spray on their way past?
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
graffiti
,
plants
,
somerset
