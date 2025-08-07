Previous
Plant tagging? by lizgooster
Photo 923

Plant tagging?

This shade of blue looks too bright to be natural, especially as the rest of the plant is so brown and faded. I wonder if a graffiti artist gave it a quick spray on their way past?
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
252% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact