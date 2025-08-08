Previous
Next
Still waters by lizgooster
Photo 924

Still waters

A circular walk from Castle Drogo in Dartmoor National Park took us down through the wooded valley of the Teign Gorge to this peaceful river at the bottom. Beautiful.
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
253% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully captured fv!
August 10th, 2025  
katy ace
It looks so pretty with all that reflected light. I can almost hear the babbling water.
August 10th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Beautiful indeed
August 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact