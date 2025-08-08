Sign up
Photo 924
Still waters
A circular walk from Castle Drogo in Dartmoor National Park took us down through the wooded valley of the Teign Gorge to this peaceful river at the bottom. Beautiful.
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
3
1
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
8th August 2025 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
dartmoor
,
gorge
,
teign
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautifully captured fv!
August 10th, 2025
katy
ace
It looks so pretty with all that reflected light. I can almost hear the babbling water.
August 10th, 2025
Wylie
ace
Beautiful indeed
August 10th, 2025
