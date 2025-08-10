Previous
Dartmoor Ponies by lizgooster
Photo 926

Dartmoor Ponies

I absolutely loved seeing the cute Dartmoor ponies raming freely. The dark one at the front let me pat her and gave me a lovely nuzzle with her head.
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
Photo Details

Susan Wakely
They are lovely looking ponies.
August 11th, 2025  
