Transformation by lizgooster
Photo 928

Transformation

One of Ellie’s birthday gifts was a cup of 5 caterpillars! 🐛 It has been so exciting watching them develop into chrysalises and then finally emerging as beautiful painted lady butterflies. This was the moment of freedom for the final one! 🦋
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Chrissie ace
What a fabulous gift!
August 14th, 2025  
