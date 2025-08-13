Sign up
Photo 928
Here’s looking at you
Not sure if this cute creature is a frog or a toad - it will certainly very jumpy! My stepson, Jack, discovered it while doing a bit of work for us in the garden. 🐸
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
nature
,
frog
,
toad
