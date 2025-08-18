Previous
Uplifting morning leaves by lizgooster
Uplifting morning leaves

I glanced up at this tree while doing some stretches in the park before a little run this morning and they gave me a bit of a boost, especially after a bit of the BeFunky treatment. 🍃
18th August 2025

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
