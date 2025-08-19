Sign up
Photo 934
Classic Walney view
Forgot to post this earlier - this is one of the memorable views of North Scale, the Channel (artificially dredged for the submarines made and launched at BAE. Taken from the Promenade at low tide.
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
1
0
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
21st August 2025 7:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hometown
,
cumbria
,
“north
,
island”
,
“walney
,
scale”
katy
ace
There are so many boats scattered about. How do the people get to them when the tide is high?
September 5th, 2025
