Previous
Next
Classic Walney view by lizgooster
Photo 934

Classic Walney view

Forgot to post this earlier - this is one of the memorable views of North Scale, the Channel (artificially dredged for the submarines made and launched at BAE. Taken from the Promenade at low tide.
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
260% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
There are so many boats scattered about. How do the people get to them when the tide is high?
September 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact