Piel Island by lizgooster
Photo 934

Piel Island

Ellie and I are visiting friends in Walney Island in Cumbria, where I grew up. We walked over the mud flats to the even smaller Piel Island today, which I don’t think I ever did when I lived here!
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Judith Johnson ace
What a lovely collage and story. We tried to get to Piel Island some years ago, but the tides were all wrong
August 20th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
This looks a fun place to explore.
August 20th, 2025  
