Historical overview

Today's excursion was to Furness Abbey, the spectacular remains of a 12th century Cistercian abbey. It is part of the same religious complex as Piel Castle, which we visited yesterday, so it felt fitting. I have been to this site many times, but not for years. It was wonderful to see it again and I took a lot of photos! Posting this one today of Ellie on a high viewpoint recently constructed in what used to be the monks' dormitory. I'm sure I'll post a few more images in the coming days, or perhaps a collage when I've had chance to view them properly.