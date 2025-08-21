Previous
Historical overview by lizgooster
Photo 935

Historical overview

Today's excursion was to Furness Abbey, the spectacular remains of a 12th century Cistercian abbey. It is part of the same religious complex as Piel Castle, which we visited yesterday, so it felt fitting. I have been to this site many times, but not for years. It was wonderful to see it again and I took a lot of photos! Posting this one today of Ellie on a high viewpoint recently constructed in what used to be the monks' dormitory. I'm sure I'll post a few more images in the coming days, or perhaps a collage when I've had chance to view them properly.
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
256% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Difficult to imagine what life was like for the monks.
August 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact