Photo 936
Out and about on the lake
A lovely afternoon in the Lake District - we took a motorboat out on Lake Windermere which was fantastic fun with fabulous views.
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
friends
,
ellie
,
windermere
,
“lake
,
district”
Susan Wakely
ace
Fun collage.
August 22nd, 2025
