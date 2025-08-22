Previous
Out and about on the lake by lizgooster
Out and about on the lake

A lovely afternoon in the Lake District - we took a motorboat out on Lake Windermere which was fantastic fun with fabulous views.
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Susan Wakely ace
Fun collage.
August 22nd, 2025  
