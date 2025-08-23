Sign up
Photo 937
Laden with yellow
Don't know what kind of tree this is but it is certainly sporting a lot of bright yellow leaves. I love the way the branches are drooping with the weight of them.
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
365
iPhone 15
29th August 2025 4:41pm
nature
leaves
trees
summer
