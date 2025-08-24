Sign up
Photo 937
Helping hand
I’ve been painting Ellie’s room - she wanted to join in so I let her have a go with the small roller. She soon realised it was quite hard work and wandered off! The colour choice is entirely hers.
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
decorating
,
ellie
