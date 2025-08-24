Previous
Next
Helping hand by lizgooster
Photo 937

Helping hand

I’ve been painting Ellie’s room - she wanted to join in so I let her have a go with the small roller. She soon realised it was quite hard work and wandered off! The colour choice is entirely hers.
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
258% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact