Wild swimming by lizgooster
Photo 938

Wild swimming

The River Cam looked very alluring on a hot day - but according to Ellie and Jack it was very chilly!
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Judith Johnson ace
I can tell by the raised shoulders it was chilly. Well done though!
August 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I’m feeling the chill.
August 26th, 2025  
