Goodness gracious, great balls of conkers by lizgooster
Goodness gracious, great balls of conkers

The conkers on this huge chestnut tree near the end of our road are starting to ripen. Signs that the end of the summer will soon be approaching. 🌰 🌳
27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Diana ace
Lovely details and bokeh, it sure is huge!
August 27th, 2025  
