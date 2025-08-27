Sign up
Photo 939
Goodness gracious, great balls of conkers
The conkers on this huge chestnut tree near the end of our road are starting to ripen. Signs that the end of the summer will soon be approaching. 🌰 🌳
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
trees
,
seasons
,
chestnut
,
conkers
Diana
ace
Lovely details and bokeh, it sure is huge!
August 27th, 2025
