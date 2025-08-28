Previous
Aiming high
Photo 940

Aiming high

Spires of Corpus Christie. Number 8 in my occasional series of photos of Cambridge colleges. Better get cracking if I want to collect all of them by the end of the year, which had been my original plan!
28th August 2025

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
katy ace
Wonderful detail, you are showing in this one!
August 28th, 2025  
