Previous
Photo 940
Aiming high
Spires of Corpus Christie. Number 8 in my occasional series of photos of Cambridge colleges. Better get cracking if I want to collect all of them by the end of the year, which had been my original plan!
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
28th August 2025 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
university”
,
“cambridge
,
colleges”
,
“corpus
,
christie”
katy
ace
Wonderful detail, you are showing in this one!
August 28th, 2025
