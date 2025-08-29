Previous
Castles in the air by lizgooster
Photo 941

Castles in the air

Or rather, in Suffolk - we visited Framingham Castle today. First time I’ve been here and it’s very impressive. Lovely views from the castle walls too.
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
257% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great collage. I’ve been to Framingham but didn’t have time to visit the castle.
August 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact