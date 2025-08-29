Sign up
Photo 941
Castles in the air
Or rather, in Suffolk - we visited Framingham Castle today. First time I’ve been here and it’s very impressive. Lovely views from the castle walls too.
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
Liz Gooster
Tags
castle
,
summer
,
suffolk
,
framlingham
Susan Wakely
ace
Great collage. I’ve been to Framingham but didn’t have time to visit the castle.
August 29th, 2025
