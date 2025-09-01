Sign up
Previous
Photo 944
A lawn to die for
The beautiful sweeping lawns and geometrically planted trees of Downing College. Number 9 in my series of occasional photos of Cambridge Colleges.
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
2nd September 2025 12:23pm
Tags
university
,
college
,
cambridge
,
colleges
,
downing
