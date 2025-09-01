Previous
A lawn to die for by lizgooster
Photo 944

A lawn to die for

The beautiful sweeping lawns and geometrically planted trees of Downing College. Number 9 in my series of occasional photos of Cambridge Colleges.
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details

