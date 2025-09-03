Previous
Back to school by lizgooster
Back to school

Day 1 of the new school year. Ellie is starting Year 3 today, which means she is in Key Stage 2. All very different from my own school days, so it's a learning curve for me as well. My baby is growing up!
Liz Gooster

She looks very grown up here.
September 3rd, 2025  
