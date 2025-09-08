Previous
The life cycle of a rose by lizgooster
The life cycle of a rose

It always intrigues me that you can see buds, blooms and hips on the same
rose tree! 🌹
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely
September 8th, 2025  
Peter Dulis
sweet
September 8th, 2025  
