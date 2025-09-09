Previous
Web of illusion by lizgooster
Web of illusion

This spider’s web was shimmering in the sunlight, but from certain angles it was invisible. It seemed to be both there and not there at the same time! Spotted on a coaching walk in the ever-serene local bird reserve, Fowlmere.
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Liz Gooster

JackieR
A beautiful ephemeral image
September 9th, 2025  
katy
Well spotted and a terrific photo of it since it was so difficult to see
September 9th, 2025  
