Photo 954
Web of illusion
This spider’s web was shimmering in the sunlight, but from certain angles it was invisible. It seemed to be both there and not there at the same time! Spotted on a coaching walk in the ever-serene local bird reserve, Fowlmere.
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
JackieR
ace
A beautiful ephemeral image
September 9th, 2025
katy
ace
Well spotted and a terrific photo of it since it was so difficult to see
September 9th, 2025
