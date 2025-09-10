Sign up
Photo 955
Time to glow
I couldn’t believe how these berries looked almost luminous in the September sun. Another shot from my coaching walk with a client yesterday.
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
trees
,
berries
,
seasons
,
fowlmere
