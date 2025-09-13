Previous
The place to myself by lizgooster
Photo 958

The place to myself

The skies were very threatening after I dropped Ellie off at her theatre club but I took the risk and went for a run in the nearby meadows. Amazingly, I didn't get wet, and the place was fairly deserted!
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
