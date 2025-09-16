Previous
Breaking through by lizgooster
Breaking through

Fascinating to see how this little thorny thistle has made its way through the tarmac. The surface was only recently laid too, so it hasn’t taken long to push its way out.
Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
Susan Wakely ace
Amazing how tough these thistles are.
September 16th, 2025  
Felicity Macdonald-Smith
Plants are fantastic. Hollyhocks do this kind of thing too!
September 16th, 2025  
