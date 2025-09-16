Sign up
Photo 959
Breaking through
Fascinating to see how this little thorny thistle has made its way through the tarmac. The surface was only recently laid too, so it hasn’t taken long to push its way out.
16th September 2025
16th Sep 25
2
1
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Susan Wakely
Amazing how tough these thistles are.
September 16th, 2025
Felicity Macdonald-Smith
Plants are fantastic. Hollyhocks do this kind of thing too!
September 16th, 2025
