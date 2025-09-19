Previous
Flourishing flowers by lizgooster
Flourishing flowers

This delicate-looking plant must be stronger than it looks, as it has emerged through the gravel and right under the boundary fence with our neighbour.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
