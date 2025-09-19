Sign up
Photo 960
Flourishing flowers
This delicate-looking plant must be stronger than it looks, as it has emerged through the gravel and right under the boundary fence with our neighbour.
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
960
1
365
iPhone 15
19th September 2025 1:20pm
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
plants
