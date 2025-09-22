Previous
Autumn showers by lizgooster
Found this leaf in my shower this morning - it must haveq blown into my hair while in the park for my run! It’s a lovely colour. 🍁
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
