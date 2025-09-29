Previous
Morning rays by lizgooster
Photo 967

Morning rays

The ducks were enjoying a quiet moment in the sun on the pond this morning. 🦆 ☀️
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
Lovely morning light.
September 29th, 2025  
