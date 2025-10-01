Sign up
Previous
Photo 968
Optimistic October begins here!
Opened a newsletter this morning (which I don’t often do, I admit, as I get an awful lot of them) and saw this. Thought I might give it a go and will see if Ellie will join me. Am sharing it in case anyone else wants to give it a go!
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
october
,
optimism
,
seasons
Diana
ace
I think I need to copy this, what a wonderful idea! Thanks for sharing Liz.
October 1st, 2025
JackieR
ace
What a great poster
October 1st, 2025
